Elizabeth Thompson and Lyra Saunders picking up garbage along the river.

Beaver Valley kids keep scouting with COVID measures in place

COVID-19 is not cancelling all the good works the Beaver Valley Scouts dig into year round.

They’ve just found a safe way to keep learning and helping the community in behind-the-scene-type ways.

And boy, have the Scouts been busy. With pandemic precautions in place along with a healthy dose of youthful exuberance, the troops are enjoying the great outdoors, taking on new safety skills, and sweeping the river shoreline of garbage carelessly tossed by others.

A beautiful day for an outing at Nancy Green.L-R: Lyra Saunders, Ellis Magnusson, Connor Cackette, Brayden Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Melissa Cackette, Holly Hanson, Danielle Hanson, Jack Hanson, Erin Robson, Declan Hill, Derek Fuhrmann, and Mason Johnstone.

“1st Beaver Valley scouting is still running, at a reduced number to follow with the Cascadia Council and Scouts Canada guidelines for COVID-19 safety measures,” explains Erin Robson, group commissioner.

Over the past several weeks, the Scouts have gone snowshoeing up to 100 Acre Wood just outside of Rossland, and had a day camp at Nancy Green Provincial Park.

They learned some winter safety skills, which happened to come in very handy for a very special first time encounter with a lynx.

Snowshoeing at 100 Acre Wood. L-R: Ben Mailey, Ellis Magnusson, Brayden Thompson, and Elizabeth Thompson.

“Most recently we went and did garbage clean up along the river between the Trail library and the Old Trail Bridge,” said Robson. “We picked up over 200 lbs of garbage in just over a hour.”

Meetings continue to be outside with masks and sanitizer in hand, she added.

“The youth and the Scouters are still having a great time!”

Scouting is a great inclusive activity for ages 5 to 99.

Anyone is welcome to join at any time of the year and the group has a resource called NOLB (No One Left Behind) to assist low income families, so they too can join in the adventure.

Jack and Holly Hanson learning how to make waterproof matches with Scouter Melissa Cackette.

Check out myscouts.ca to join or for more information.

1st Beaver Valley is also holding their main fundraiser, Scout popcorn sales, online this year.

“We have a new supplier based in Canada called Papa Jacks,” Robson said. “This also means new lower prices, new flavors, and we are able to run it online to help keep everyone safe.”

From now until June 15, go to scoutpopcorn.ca to view options and order right to your door.

This new brand of Scout popcorn is nut-free and gluten-free.

Robson reminds locals that at the online check out don’t forget to click on “1st Beaver Valley Scouts” as the group the proceeds should go to, as 45 per cent of sales goes back to them.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Group ages:

– Beavers ages 5-7 (Gr K-2)

– Cubs ages 8-10 (Gr 3-5)

– Scouts ages 11-14 (Gr 6-9)

– Venturers ages 15- 17 (Gr 10-12)

– Rovers ages 18-25

– Scouter ages 18+

Over 200 lbs of garbage picked up. (L-R) Brayden Thompson, Erin Robson, Elizabeth Thompson, Mason Johnstone, Jordan Bekkema, Connor Cackette, Ellis Magnusson, Lyra Saunders, Melissa Cackette, Jordan Magnusson, Jack Hanson, Danielle Hanson, and Holly Hanson.

Most Read