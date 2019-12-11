(Submitted photo)

Beaver Valley Lions donate $26,500 to regional hospital

$21,500 donated to Emergency Department Campaign; $5,000 to other hospital causes

The Beaver Valley Lions have donated $11,500 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation.

Of that generous amount, $6,500 has been donated to the Emergency Department Campaign and is the final installment of their $21,500 pledge for the Acute Treatment Room in the new Emergency Department.

Another $5,000 has been donated to multiple KBRH Departments.

Photo: KBRH Health Foundation Board Director, Debbie Martin (centre), accepted this donation from Beaver Valley Lions members Bev Thompson (left), Shelley Verhelst (centre, left), Paul Terness (centre, right), Doug Brooke (right) and their mascot, Helen the Lion.


