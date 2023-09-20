Beaver Valley Lions donate $7,000 to local health care

The Lions raise most of their donation funds through community Bingo games

Beaver Valley Lions Club has donated $7,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation with $3,500 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project and $3,500 to the Orthopedic Enhancement Project. Catherine Ellison, Vice President (right) and Ray Guesford, Treasurer of the BV Lions Club (middle) present this donation to Joanne Weninger, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member. Photo: Submitted

Orthopedic Enhancement Project

With the close of the Ambulatory Care Campaign comes the launch of the Orthopedic Enhancement Project.

Did you know that KBRH is the regional service hub for orthopedic surgery and trauma services in the Kootenay Boundary? Over 1,700 scheduled and emergency orthopedic surgeries are performed annually at KBRH.

This $750,000 project will direct donations into state of the art medical equipment for use by KBRH orthopedic surgeons in the operating rooms.

“The KBRH Health Foundation is excited to embark on the Orthopedic Enhancement Project, which will not only advance healthcare right here in the Kootenay Boundary, it will also support recruitment and retention of specialists,” Pasin explains. “Donations of any size are accepted with gratitude and we encourage everyone to support this very important initiative.”

Funds raised will support two new orthopedic surgeons, who have been recruited to work at KBRH, as well as the existing team of four orthopedic surgeons.

Equipment purchased will allow the surgical team to continue providing hip and knee replacement; hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, hand and wrist repair; and trauma surgeries.

In addition, this new project will support a new level of service for patients including total ankle replacements and hip and knee replacements with a one-day discharge.

Donations can be made through the foundation’s website www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or by calling 250-364-3424.

