“This $8,000 donation will support two of our most vulnerable patient populations, our tiniest babies and long term care residents,” says Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director (right). She accepts this donation from Catherine Ellison, vice president and Ray Guesford, treasurer. Photo: Submitted

Beaver Valley Lions donate $8,000 to health care

$3,000 for NICU and $5,000 for Garden of Gratitude Project

The Beaver Valley Lions Club has generously donated $3,000 to the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), and $5,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project.

“This $8,000 donation will support two of our most vulnerable patient populations, our tiniest babies and long term care residents,” says Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director.

HealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalKootenaysLions Clubvolunteers

