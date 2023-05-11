Beaver Valley Lions donate $8,000 to health care

$3,000 for NICU and $5,000 for Garden of Gratitude Project

The Beaver Valley Lions Club has generously donated $3,000 to the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), and $5,000 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project.

“This $8,000 donation will support two of our most vulnerable patient populations, our tiniest babies and long term care residents,” says Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director.

