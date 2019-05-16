Beaver Valley Lions donate to outdoor learning program

Take a Hike is open to youth in the West Kootenay

The Beaver Valley Lions Club continued their support of youth in our community with a donation to the West Kootenay Take a Hike program.

This innovative program based at the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, located in East Trail, is one of only five such classrooms in the province, and the only one outside of the Lower Mainland.

Take a Hike is a full-time alternative education program that engages vulnerable youth through a unique combination of academics, therapy, adventure-based learning, and community involvement.

The program fosters the optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to graduate, rebuild relationships and develop life skills.

Take a Hike students are active and contributing community volunteers, participating in many community initiatives throughout our region.

