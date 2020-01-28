Beaver Valley Lions jackpot winner banks $2,100

Bingo runs Wednesday night in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall, adults only

Paul Terness, Lions Club president, presented Courtnay Sutherland with $2,100 after she won the jackpot at Wednesday night Bingo. Photo: Submitted

If you’re looking for something fun to do on hump day — and maybe walk away with a pocketful of cash in the name of a great local cause — then consider playing bingo in the Beaver Valley.

In fact, the latest jackpot winner banked $2,100 on Jan. 22.

The Beaver Valley Lions Club hosts bingo, for adults, every Wednesday night in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall.

“All the money raised from our bingo is donated, and we try to do as much locally as we can,” says Lions member Helen Underwood.

“We do major donations to the hospital twice annually, and to many other local charities.”

Underwood says the event starts at 6 p.m., though people usually start milling in around 3 p.m.

She says anyone 19 and up can come and play and all that is required to play the game is the purchase of a 3-up card, which costs $3 at the door.

Cards to play the jackpot game are an additional $2 each.

“The jackpot is a progressive blackout game,” Underwood explained.

“The amount starts at $1000, and goes up $100 and increases by one extra number called each week until someone wins.”

The jackpot game is the last game played and there are 27 games in total.

Because the Lions Club is a service club, everyone working at Wednesday night bingo is a volunteer.

“And we will always welcome new members,” said Underwood.

Anyone interested in joining the Beaver Valley Lions is encouraged to contact Paul Terness via email at gpterness@shaw.ca.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

