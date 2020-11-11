Beaver Valley Scout group honour Remembrance Day

Youth gathered at the Trail Cenotaph on Tuesday night using pandemic precautions

On Tuesday evening the 1st Beaver Valley Scout Group gathered at the Trail Cenotaph, masks and hand sanitizer in hand, to lay hand painted poppy rocks to remember our fallen soldiers.

They also mailed off personal postcards to veterans across Canada.

Leader Erin Robson says this memorial was done prior to Cascadia Council announcing that Scouting needed to return to virtual Scouting for the time being due to the influx of cases in B.C.

Photo: Submitted by Beaver Valley Scouts group

