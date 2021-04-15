L-R: Heather Hamer, property manager, presents Candice Radtke and Michael Cooper their five-year certificates from Scouts Canada alongside Victor Giraud, camp chairman. Photo: Submitted

Beaver Valley Scout leaders recognized for service

Members of the Camp Tweedsmuir committee joined together, with COVID-safe protocols in place, to present Candice Radtke and Michael Cooper with their five-year certificates from Scouts Canada.

Both have been active at group level with the youth and administration positions and currently are active members of the camp committee.

“They continually make time to help with repairs and upgrades at the camp and are always ready to help with group and area events when needed,” says property manager Heather Hamer.

Camp Tweedsmuir, located on 1620 Scout Road in Fruitvale, includes rustic cabins, a winterized washroom building, a winterized mess hall for 120, with full kitchen and a large event barbecue. There are many tenting areas in the main camp and across the creeks in the wilderness sites.

Cabins sleep 80 youth and 20 adults.

Beaver Creek and Kelly Creek divide the property into three areas. The camp has a long association with 1st Beaver Valley Scout Group.

Note: All Scouts Canada camps are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Fruitvale Scouts history

Camp Tweedsmuir was started up in 1933 when F.M. Barrett gave “Lot 103” to the Boy Scout Association.

In 1934, Dr. C. H. Wright, a renowned Trail doctor/surgeon, arranged for the Scouts to purchase “Lot 104” from the Crown for $25 plus a $10 registration fee, and “Lot 105” for $50 plus a $10 fee.

On April 30, 1934, F.M.Barrett traded “Lot 102” with CM&S (now Teck Trail) for “Lot 97.”

The Boy Scouts had formerly held Lot 97 under lease from CM&S. Lot 102 was transferred to the Boy Scout Association on Dec.31, 1934.

The Scouts in Fruitvale first formed in 1922 with B.C. Affleck as Scoutmaster.

Fruitvale Scouts re-formed in 1940. Members included: Fred Kay, President; John Reid, Vice President; Bob Carson, Secretary-Treasurer. Also on committee, B.C. Affleck, popular camp chief; V. Mills, A. Nelson and Vic Barrett. Acting Scoutmaster, Hillyard York; F. Barrett was acting Cubmaster.

The Wolf Cubs the first year were: Harold Adolf, Leo Adolf, Gordon Ayre, Roy Dick, Jim Dobie, Stanley Endersby, George Ewings, Jack Ford, David Foster, Dennis Fredericks, Milton Goddard, Bobby Grieve, Norman Grieve, Clifford Grills, Norman Gustafson, Gerald Halifax, Ronald Halifax, Charles Jest, Barry Jones, Trevor Jones, Freddy Komar, Jim Lamont, Ronald Lamond, Jim Lutz, Ray McDicken, Donald MacDonald, Jim MacDonald, Dale Spooner.

The 1940 catalogue lists a real stuffed wolf head that Cubs could buy for $5.

– With files from Sarah Benson-Lord, in a collection of Beaver Valley/Pend D’Oreille histories


