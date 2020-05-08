Beaver Valley First Scouters picked up plenty of garbage on May 2. From left: Elizabeth, Beaver; Erin, Group Commissioner; Brayden, Cub; Holly, Beaver; Danielle, Beaver Scouter; Jack, Beaver. (Submitted photo)

Beaver Valley Scouters ‘Trash the Trash’ while physical distancing

International Scouts Trash the Trash Day was Saturday, May 2

Just because there is a pandemic that doesn’t mean our community’s youngest members are about to leave their natural surroundings choked with litter.

That’s why on Saturday, May 2, a dedicated troop of youth and Scouters from 1st Beaver Valley were up-and-at-it bright and early combing the shorelines in Trail and the Fruitvale area in recognition of international Scouts Trash the Trash Day.

“Together we have picked up over 10 black bags of garbage, tires, metal and chucks of plywood,” said Erin Robson, 1st Beaver Valley Group Commissioner.

“Even though COVID-19 is going on, scouting is still going strong in the community,” she told the Times.

“While they are practicing social distancing, youth are placing ‘kindness rocks’ around the community, and scouting from home by camping in their back yards or living rooms, working on knife and knot tying skills, and so much more.”

The 1st Beaver Valley Scout Group provides boys and girls of all ages the opportunity to be a part of the Scouts Canada organization in the Beaver Valley.

The group is always looking for new volunteer Scouters.

For more information email Erin Robson at erin.bv.scouts@outlook.com.

Scouts Trash the Trash Day is an international Messengers of Peace project for Scouts around the world, where each Scout is challenged to bring a friend (this has changed amid COVID-19) or family member to each pick up at least one kilo (2.2 pounds) of trash on the first Saturday in May.

The annual event is about more than just cleaning the planet, it is a day to show the world what Scouting is about, educate individuals about Scouting and recruit new boys, girls and adults into the Scouting movement.

City of TrailCommunity Leadershipvolunteers

From left: Aislynn, Scout; Jordan, Scout Scouter; Connor, Group Youth Commissioner. (Erin Robson photo)

From left: Lyra, Cub; Melissa, Cub Scouter; Ellis, Beaver. (Erin Robson photo)

Taya, Cub Scout from Beaver Valley 1st.

