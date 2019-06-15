Back from left: Connor Cackette, Dawson Stemmler, Aidan Lewin, Ethan Packer. Front from left: Benjamin Mailey, Evan Bond, and Brayden Thompson.

Beaver Valley Scouts awarded for hard work

1st BV Scouts held their awards ceremony on Monday

The 1st Beaver Valley Scouts wrapped up the year with a top section award ceremony on Monday, June 12.

“Eight recipients received their top section awards for Scouts Canada,” said Erin Robson, group commissioner.

“These awards require the youth to have reflection about their time in Scouting, Outdoor Adventure Badges, Community Service and a Personal Project. Congratulations to these youth for all their hard work.”

Chief Scout Award (Scouts) recipients were Connor Cackette, Dawson Stemmler and Aidan Lewin.

Seeonee Award (Cub Scouts) recipients were Evan Bond, Ethan Packer and Mason Weatherford.

North Star Award (Beaver Scouts) recipients were Brayden Thompson and Benjamin Mailey.

Awards for the Beaver Scouts and Cub Scouts were presented by Erin Robson, 1st Beaver Valley Group Commissioner, and Connor Cackette, 1st Beaver Valley Group Youth Commissioner.

The Chief Scout Award was presented by Erin Robson and Lisa Stemmler, Scout Scouter.

For those interested in joining Scouts Canada, please can contact Erin Robson via email at erin.bv.scouts@outlook.com or go to myscouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a youth organization for male and female youth from ages five to 25.

“New Scouters are always welcome,” said Robson.

 

(From left) Connor Cackette, Erin Robson (Group Commissioner) Dawson Stemmler, Lisa Stemmler (Scout Scouter) and Aidan Lewin.

(From left) Erin Robson (Group Commissioner) Evan Bond and Connor Cackette (Group Youth Commissioner).

Back : Erin Robson (left) and Connor Cackette,Group Youth Commissioner. Front: Brayden Thompson (left) and Benjamin Mailey.

