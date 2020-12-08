Beaver Valley seniors gifted ACTIVE-ity bags

“With seniors and elderly most at risk … we have to bring it to them.”

by Jayme Fowler

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society has been working very hard behind the scenes to come up with projects to help support seniors during this pandemic.

Earlier in the year the volunteers started a phone check-in project and it is still active.

“This has been a tremendous help for us to understand the need for those seniors living at home. We are able to reach out and ask what is needed, come back to the group, brainstorm ideas, and then bring the plan to life,” explains Jayme Fowler, Beaver Valley Community Response Network Coordinator and Project Director.

“With seniors and elderly most at risk, they need to stay home to stay safe, so we have to bring it to them.”

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society, the Beaver Valley Public Library and The Friends of the Beaver Valley Public Library, have pooled their resources to launch a project that focuses on self-care.

“We want to give those isolated, lonely and bored a break,” says Fowler. “The idea is for them to change their focus from the news and the feelings of loneliness. Every two weeks they will receive an ACTIVE-ity bag with supplies, instructions, puzzles and a treat.”

The first batch of bags will go out this week.

So far, there are 60 seniors signed up to receive them.

“The Beaver Valley Public Library and The Friends of the Beaver Valley Public Library are very happy to work with the Columbia Seniors Wellness Society, The Beaver Valley Manor, and Mountainside Village to provide craft-to-go bags for the seniors in our areas,” Marie Onyett, library director, added.

“Isolation during these pandemic times can be very difficult for anyone and seniors are no exception; it is our hope that this outreach program will provide some much needed fun, socialization and connection during this difficult time.”

