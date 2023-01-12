Beaver Valley society invites seniors to join the fun

For more information contact Jayme Fowler at 250.512.1231

Beaver Valley Lions have donated $500 to the Columbia Seniors Wellness Society. Photo: Submitted The Beaver Valley Lions Club has made a generous donation to the society. Photo: Submitted

Sharing Christmas joy is one of the vital roles the Columbia Seniors Wellness Society plays for seniors living in Beaver Valley.

In fact, the society has just wrapped up their third annual “Christmas Cheer for Seniors Near” project, bringing Christmas cheer to isolated and lonely seniors living from Montrose to Fruitvale and Ross Spur.

The seasonal initiative started in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, when many seniors found themselves suddenly alone.

The first year was such as success and feedback so positive, the society decided to keep the goodwill going.

“Many helping hands went into the 200 curated gifts,” says the society’s Jayme Fowler, mentioning students from Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do, the U13 rep team from Greater Trail minor hockey, residents from Mountainside Village, members from Seniors Branch 44, and Interior Medical Transport staff.

Donations were also given by the Fruitvale Co-op, Dr. Gregory Barrett Family Dentistry, Tamarac Manufactured Home Park, FortisBC, and Canada Safeway.

Columbia Seniors Wellness Society invites all seniors to join the ambassador program and every Wednesday, Wellness Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seniors Branch 44 location in Beaver Valley Manor.

Wellness Wednesday is an inclusive drop-in opportunity for seniors to enjoy socializing, activities, guest speakers, resources, wellness checks, community projects, lunch and coffee.

For more information contact Jayme Fowler at 250.512.1231.

