Beaver Vally Lions award $1,000 scholarships

The topic of Lions Bingo is still under discussion

Beaver Valley Lions award scholarships with social distancing in mind. (L-R) Sue Henke (left) accepted Caleb’s scholarship, the BV Lion, and recipient Paige Witt. (Submitted photo)

The Beaver Valley Lions scholarship recipients for 2020 were Paige Witt and Caleb Henke, each student received $1,000.

“Our Lion was very happy to present their cheques,” says BV Lions secretary Bev Thompson.

“Hope we can give someone a smile with the social distancing picture – we all need a smile these days!”

Thompson says there’s been many inquiries as to whether or not BV Lions Bingo will be starting next month.

This matter is still very much undecided mostly due to social distancing challenges, but stay tuned.

Read more: Beaver Valley Lions Bingo – pre-COVID

Read more: Latest COVID news



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community Leadershipvolunteers