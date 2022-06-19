L-R: Archbishop Lynne McNaughton of the Diocese of Kootenay, assisted by Rev. Suzanne Basek, looks on as Josh Smienk pulls the bell rope to ring the bell for the last time at the historic Balfour Anglican church. Photo: Submitted

Bells ring for the last time in Balfour church

Historic church in Balfour was officially deconsecrated earlier this month.

A historic church in Balfour was officially deconsecrated earlier this month.

Archbishop Lynne McNaughton of the Diocese of Kootenay, assisted by Rev. Suzanne Basek, looked on as Josh Smienk pulled the rope to ring the bell for the last time at the historic St. Michael’s and All Angels’ Anglican Church in Balfour at the close of the deconsecration ceremony on June 6.

During the ceremony, Archbishop McNaughton asked those in attendance to stand and tell of their fond memories of the old church.

Many tearfully reminisced about beloved parishioners and families of the past and recalled special incidents of a personal nature that occurred over the years.

Turning a new page in its history, the 130-year-old church will now be called St. Michael’s and All Angels Chapel and Performance Centre.

It is hoped that St. Michael’s will continue to positively impact Balfour and outlet communities in its new secular role, hosting weddings, performances, storytelling and other venues.

It will also continue to be home to the Christian Science Church.

