Bells ring for the last time in Balfour church

A historic church in Balfour was officially deconsecrated earlier this month.

Archbishop Lynne McNaughton of the Diocese of Kootenay, assisted by Rev. Suzanne Basek, looked on as Josh Smienk pulled the rope to ring the bell for the last time at the historic St. Michael’s and All Angels’ Anglican Church in Balfour at the close of the deconsecration ceremony on June 6.

During the ceremony, Archbishop McNaughton asked those in attendance to stand and tell of their fond memories of the old church.

Many tearfully reminisced about beloved parishioners and families of the past and recalled special incidents of a personal nature that occurred over the years.

Turning a new page in its history, the 130-year-old church will now be called St. Michael’s and All Angels Chapel and Performance Centre.

It is hoped that St. Michael’s will continue to positively impact Balfour and outlet communities in its new secular role, hosting weddings, performances, storytelling and other venues.

It will also continue to be home to the Christian Science Church.

