Tuesday was the perfect day for two families from “La Belle Province” to leave their mark by building an inukshuk on the beach at Gyro Park in East Trail.

The families are neighbours in Quebec City, but met up in Calgary to go RV’ing into the Kootenays. What was most unexpected they said, was the sheer beauty of this region and the dry, very warm climate.

From left: Victoria Fugère, Laurence Fugère, Ella Daigle, and Thomas Fugère.