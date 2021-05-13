Big boost for Kootenay Boundary ICU/HART Project

Money raised will be invested a range of new equipment

A $34,520 donation to the KBRH Health Foundation’s ICU/HART Project was made from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program. The foundation is grateful to the RDKB and the Trust for this investment in regional health care. Diane Langman, RDKB chair, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation on behalf of the City of Trail, City of Rossland, Village of Warfield and Area B. Photo: Submitted

The aim of the ICU/HART Project now underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) is to increase the availability of essential, state of the art equipment in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and for HART (High Acuity Response Team).

This, in turn, will better meet the needs of critically ill and injured patients throughout the Kootenay Boundary.

Money raised will be invested a range of new equipment including a pediatric defibrillator, ECG Machine, a bariatric bed and bariatric tilt commode for the ICU, as well as two defibrillators and two large volume IV pumps for HART.

In rural areas, access to specialized care can be a challenge.

Building local capacity to ensure the healthcare needs of the residents of the Kootenay Boundary region are met is a high priority. The new technology will standardize care across departments and regions, and remove end of life equipment from the fleet.

Equipment standardization allows healthcare professionals to quickly understand and use equipment, resulting in faster response times to treatment needed. Transport safety will be improved as the transport nurses will be fully equipped to care for patients during extended ambulance transfers.

KBRH is also experiencing an increase in the number of bariatric patients requiring care. Bariatric patients (bariatric means relating to or specializing in the treatment of obesity) will be able to remain local for their care if adequate equipment is on site to meet their specialized needs.

Critically ill patients, regardless of age, will receive enhanced treatment and care with the purchase of this suite of equipment.

“The KBRH Health Foundation is pleased to be able to support our healthcare professionals at KBRH,” says foundation head Lisa Pasin. “This project will assist the regional HART and ICU teams in providing cutting edge, dignified care for the most critically ill patients in our community.”

The fundraising goal of the ICU/HART Project is $255,000.

Remaining close to home for medical procedures is more cost effective and has positive outcomes for patient recovery due to the involvement of family support throughout the healthcare journey.

Patients positively impacted include pediatric to seniors, bariatric, critically ill and injured, and those requiring transport to a higher level of care. By ensuring KBRH’s ICU and HART are adequately equipped with the necessary equipment, residents across the region will benefit from better care, closer to home.

