Big crowd when Santa came to town

Streets were lined in downtown Trail for Santa’s Candy Parade
In Canada, it’s Pend d’Oreille or Pend-d’Oreille. In the US it’s Pend Oreille. But what does it mean?
Ishmani Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road
The foundation has distributed over $89,000 to various community programs and services
The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake
Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing
Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives
Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week
Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology
ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays
Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago
The parade will wind through the streets of downtown Trail tonight at 5 p.m.
Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year
Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations
Shoppers was granted a medical marijuana producer licence in September, after applying in October 2016
Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device