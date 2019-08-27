Big donation for regional hospital in Trail

Money in support of the Triage, Patient & Visitor Waiting and Patient Registration Areas

Mike and Debbie Martin have donated $47,000 in support of the Triage, Patient & Visitor Waiting and Patient Registration Areas in the new Emergency Department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

Mike and Debbie have made this personal donation to give back to the communities where they have lived, worked and volunteered in numerous capacities.

The Martins believe good health care is the corner stone of a strong and vibrant community and it is their hope that all residents will benefit from this donation.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development, KBRH Health Foundation (right) accepted this generous donation from Mike and Debbie Martin.

