Big boost for West Kootenay Take A Hike

The RBC Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Take a Hike Foundation through RBC Future Launch.

Dale Verdon, Manager at the Nelson RBC Branch, met with the West Kootenay Take a Hike class to present the $50,000 cheque that will help 100 vulnerable youth graduate high school.

Funds will also help support the program’s expansion to Vancouver Island.

The adventure-based and mental-health focused Take a Hike program has helped hundreds of vulnerable youth across British Columbia develop resilience, agency, and transferable skills to help them graduate high school and navigate young adulthood.

Take a Hike is an innovative education program engaging at-risk youth through a unique combination of academics, adventure-based learning, therapy and community involvement.

Based at the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, Take a Hike West Kootenay has operated in partnership with School District 20 (Kootenay-Columbia) since 2013.