(Submitted photo)

Big boost for West Kootenay Take A Hike

RBC Foundation donates $50,000 to outdoor learning program

The RBC Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Take a Hike Foundation through RBC Future Launch.

Dale Verdon, Manager at the Nelson RBC Branch, met with the West Kootenay Take a Hike class to present the $50,000 cheque that will help 100 vulnerable youth graduate high school.

Funds will also help support the program’s expansion to Vancouver Island.

The adventure-based and mental-health focused Take a Hike program has helped hundreds of vulnerable youth across British Columbia develop resilience, agency, and transferable skills to help them graduate high school and navigate young adulthood.

Take a Hike is an innovative education program engaging at-risk youth through a unique combination of academics, adventure-based learning, therapy and community involvement.

Based at the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, Take a Hike West Kootenay has operated in partnership with School District 20 (Kootenay-Columbia) since 2013.

Previous story
Doughnut Day in Trail

Just Posted

Big boost for West Kootenay Take A Hike

RBC Foundation donates $50,000 to outdoor learning program

Doughnut Day in Trail

Salvation Army members delivered donuts to thank Silver City frontline workers

Familar face recognized with Montrose service award

Leo Leavitt is the 2019 Community Service Award recipient

AC on the brain, it’s that time of year

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Kootenay cadets recognized for excellence

Castlegar, Nelson and Trail cadets join forces for Annual Ceremonial Review

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read