Big support from Rossland Auxiliary

Donation will support many departments at the regional hospital, located in Trail

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $55,992 donation from the Rossland Health Care Auxiliary.

The donation will support multiple KBRH departments.

Photo: Bernie Legatto, KBRH Board Director, accepted this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary volunteers Marie Skinner (left), Linda Cant (right, centre back) and Joan Hanson (right).


