The Birchbank Retirees held their inaugural Masters Tournament on April 11 with a strong field of retirees vying for the coveted Birchbank Green Jacket. A strong performance was turned in by Stan Trozzo who won both the Low Gross and Low Net for the day. Trozzo was awarded the first Green Jacket at the Retirees’ official opening event. Thanks to Harvey Handley who donated the unique Green Jacket from his Cominco collection.

Birchbank Retirees hit the fairways

The first Masters Tournament was held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month

Fifty-six players braved the rainy conditions Thursday to play in the Birchbank Retirees’ Opening 2 Best Net Tournament and to enjoy a hot meal at the conclusion of play. First place went to the foursome of (from left): Robin Valentine, Reg Cherenko, Al Piccolo and Butch Palmer (score 121). Second Place: Marlin Fredrick, Jim Brinson, Merv Olson, and Pat Zinio (score 126). Third Place: Tony Deluca, Alan Karges, Rich Dewdney, and Rollie Caron (score 127). Closest to the pin winners: Reg Cherenko, Marlin Fredrick, Jim Park. Longest putt winners: Bruce Fawcett, Wayne DeWitt.

