Birchbank Retirees hit the fairways

The Birchbank Retirees held their inaugural Masters Tournament on April 11 with a strong field of retirees vying for the coveted Birchbank Green Jacket. A strong performance was turned in by Stan Trozzo who won both the Low Gross and Low Net for the day. Trozzo was awarded the first Green Jacket at the Retirees’ official opening event. Thanks to Harvey Handley who donated the unique Green Jacket from his Cominco collection.