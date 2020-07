South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings (left) meets local sculptor David Seven Deers (right) and his latest work, Shining Raven Woman.

Seven Deers gathered 37 local signatures of endorsement for a plan for the sculpture to become a legacy for Grand Forks, where she would sit in an earth lodge at the confluence of the Granby and Kettle rivers.

Full story here: David Seven Deers



