The Trail Memorial Centre ice is in after a week of painting lines, white washing, creating the logos, then methodically building the ice with a new sprayer. The ice making crew consists of (from left) Levi Fotiou, Tanya Buckley and Dave Hesson. By using the new sprayer the ice builds slower but makes harder and stronger ice and must be applied over and over until the desired thickness is reached. Champions Hockey School is the first to going from Aug. 8-14, followed by Trail Smoke Eater minor hockey development camps and the Goalie Group session led by Brady Robinson, goaltending coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. Photo: Jim Bailey

Building Cominco Arena ice

Trail city staff meticulously spray ice one layer at a time for a stronger foundation

The Trail Memorial Centre ice is ready for skating season after a week of white washing, painting lines, making the logos, then methodically building the ice one layer at a time with a new sprayer.

The ice making crew consists of (from left) Levi Fotiou, Tanya Buckley and Dave Hesson. By using the new sprayer the ice builds slower but creates harder and stronger ice and must be applied over and over until the desired thickness is reached.

Champions Hockey School is the first to hit the ice and is going from Aug. 8-14, followed by Trail Smoke Eaters’ high performance hockey development camps and The Goalie Group sessions led by Brady Robinson, goaltending coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Champions Hockey School hits Cominco ice


