Building Cominco Arena ice

The Trail Memorial Centre ice is ready for skating season after a week of white washing, painting lines, making the logos, then methodically building the ice one layer at a time with a new sprayer.

The ice making crew consists of (from left) Levi Fotiou, Tanya Buckley and Dave Hesson. By using the new sprayer the ice builds slower but creates harder and stronger ice and must be applied over and over until the desired thickness is reached.

Champions Hockey School is the first to hit the ice and is going from Aug. 8-14, followed by Trail Smoke Eaters’ high performance hockey development camps and The Goalie Group sessions led by Brady Robinson, goaltending coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

