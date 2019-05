Admission is free to see the the new exhibit in the Trail Riverfront Centre

For a blast to the past, it’s definitely worth dropping by the Riverfront Centre to take in the Trail Museum and Archives new exhibit called “Burgers, Chips, and Shakes.”

The new show looks back at Trail diners and restaurants, and includes fun features like the old Beacon Burger’s celebrated jukebox.

About the Trail Museum and Archives:

Newly opened in April 2018, the Trail Museum & Archives exhibits, interprets and manages the collections of the Trail Historical Society from the new Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail.

Three dedicated galleries depict the social and cultural heritage of this industrial West Kootenay, known for its sports legacies and industrious roots.

The Trail Museum & Archives is a City of Trail facility and is integrated with the Trail & District Public Library in the new centre.

(Sheri Regnier photo)

(Sheri Regnier photo)