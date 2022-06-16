Butterfly beauty is brief

Ron Wilson shares photos he took near Waneta Dam, the outskirts of Trail

Swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam, June 10. Photo: Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson spotted a bevy of swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam last Friday, June 10.

Tiger swallowtails are often seen flying high over deciduous woods, forests, and along nearby streams.

They often amass at mud puddles.

These beauties are easy to spot, but only for a brief time as their life span is about two weeks.

