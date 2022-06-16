Swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam, June 10. Photo: Ron Wilson

Swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam, June 10. Photo: Ron Wilson

Butterfly beauty is brief

Ron Wilson shares photos he took near Waneta Dam, the outskirts of Trail

Ron Wilson spotted a bevy of swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam last Friday, June 10.

Photo: Ron Wilson

Tiger swallowtails are often seen flying high over deciduous woods, forests, and along nearby streams.

They often amass at mud puddles.

These beauties are easy to spot, but only for a brief time as their life span is about two weeks.

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Read more: #Photography

Read more: #LocalNews


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailColumbia BasinColumbia RiverPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
Montrose plants roots for community diversity and inclusion

Just Posted

In order to accommodate the connection, road access via Dockerill Street, Milligan Avenue and Glover Road will be open with one-lane access for the day. Photo: Trail Times
UPDATE: West Trail infrastructure job rescheduled for Thursday

Danny Vernon, Illusion of Elvis Presley tribute impersonator, performs as a younger version of Elvis at the state fair, Aug. 30, 2021 in Monroe, Washington. Photo: Andy Bronson
How much money will entice Elvis back into the building?

Swallowtail butterflies taking a breather near a mud puddle at Waneta Dam, June 10. Photo: Ron Wilson
Butterfly beauty is brief

A maple tree was planted in Montrose on Thursday, June 9, signifying that community strength is achieved and maintained through diversity and inclusion. L-R: Larry Plotnikoff, Montrose operations manager; Kayleigh Postmus, Kootenays CLBC Community Council Self Advocate; and Montrose Mayor Mike Walsh. Photo: Submitted
Montrose plants roots for community diversity and inclusion