Jubilee Park. Image: Waymarking.com

Jubilee Park. Image: Waymarking.com

Can you lend a hand to help clean-up before Silver City Days?

Thursday volunteer event: Clean-up of Jubilee and Esplanade before Silver City Days

Do you have some spare time on Thursday?

Volunteers and contractors with Trail Communities in Bloom are asking for hands-on help to clean up Jubilee Park and the Trail Esplanade before Silver City Days arrives next week.

The event is slated for Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park and along the Esplanade.

Here’s the invite:

Let’s show folks why we love our park on the riverfront!

We’ll be:

– removing the edged grass from the sidewalks

– removing any weeds or grass in the sidewalks

– planting some new perennials that have arrived

– doing everything in our power to beautify this area in town

Note: Weather conditions may cancel the scheduled volunteer event — if you are unsure if event is still on, call or text Rachael Brown at 250.368.7024 for an event status.

For more info email: cibtrail@gmail.com.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailgardeningvolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘There is still a lot of fear and mystery’: Mental illness de-stigmatized at upcoming Nelson event

Just Posted

Photo: Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
City of Trail starts sewer cleaning and inspection Thursday

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

Photo: Trail RCMP
Fruitvale break and enter, Fruitvale man arrested, and Fruitvale woman arrested

Photo: Trail RCMP
Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge