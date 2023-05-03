Can you lend a hand to help clean-up before Silver City Days?

Thursday volunteer event: Clean-up of Jubilee and Esplanade before Silver City Days

Do you have some spare time on Thursday?

Volunteers and contractors with Trail Communities in Bloom are asking for hands-on help to clean up Jubilee Park and the Trail Esplanade before Silver City Days arrives next week.

The event is slated for Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park and along the Esplanade.

Here’s the invite:

Let’s show folks why we love our park on the riverfront!

We’ll be:

– removing the edged grass from the sidewalks

– removing any weeds or grass in the sidewalks

– planting some new perennials that have arrived

– doing everything in our power to beautify this area in town

Note: Weather conditions may cancel the scheduled volunteer event — if you are unsure if event is still on, call or text Rachael Brown at 250.368.7024 for an event status.

For more info email: cibtrail@gmail.com.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailgardeningvolunteers