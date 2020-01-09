Canasta players from left: Fred Antifaev, Pat Scales, and Edna Fish. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Canasta quartet in the Trail Seniors Centre

The group plays Tuesday afternoons in downtown Trail

Neither snow nor sleet could keep dedicated Canasta players from gathering in the Trail Seniors Centre on Tuesday for a game of cards. The players all agreed that getting together to play Canasta for a few hours was much more preferable than staying home alone.

The group meets to play Tuesday afternoon in the downtown centre, located in the Greater Trail Community Centre, which also houses Selkirk College’s Trail campus.

Canasta – which is Spanish for “basket” – is a card game of the rummy family of games believed to be a variant of 500 Rum.

Although many variations exist for two, three, five or six players, it is most commonly played by four in two partnerships with two standard decks of cards.

Players attempt to make melds of seven cards of the same rank and “go out” by playing all cards in their hand.

It is the only partnership member of the family of Rummy games to achieve the status of a classic.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smokettes donate to HEART, a Kootenay dog rescue

Just Posted

Free Christmas tree pick up in Trail this weekend

High school grad class will help with the annual service on Saturday and Sunday

Canasta quartet in the Trail Seniors Centre

The group plays Tuesday afternoons in downtown Trail

Smoke Eaters add forward, prep for Vees on weekend

Trail Smoke Eaters add Energy forward in Matthew Osadick, more moves pending

An ‘endive’ into the leafy goodness of the chicory family

Trail Ferraro Foods manager sheds light on strange-looking salad choice in produce aisle

Warfield mayor clarifies reasons for timetable change

Mayor clarifies reasons for changing council meetings to daytime, once a month

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Most Read