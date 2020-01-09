Canasta quartet in the Trail Seniors Centre

Neither snow nor sleet could keep dedicated Canasta players from gathering in the Trail Seniors Centre on Tuesday for a game of cards. The players all agreed that getting together to play Canasta for a few hours was much more preferable than staying home alone.

The group meets to play Tuesday afternoon in the downtown centre, located in the Greater Trail Community Centre, which also houses Selkirk College’s Trail campus.

Canasta – which is Spanish for “basket” – is a card game of the rummy family of games believed to be a variant of 500 Rum.

Although many variations exist for two, three, five or six players, it is most commonly played by four in two partnerships with two standard decks of cards.

Players attempt to make melds of seven cards of the same rank and “go out” by playing all cards in their hand.

It is the only partnership member of the family of Rummy games to achieve the status of a classic.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter