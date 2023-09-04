Caring for a friend or family member? Join Trail support group

Meetings the first and third Thursdays of the month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting Sept. 7

Submitted by Greater Trail Hospice Society

****************************************

Are you a caregiver for someone?

While being a caregiver for a family member or friend can be very rewarding, it can also be very draining and overwhelming at times.

Where do you go for personal support and encouragement?

Ali Fillmore is the new Caregiver Support Coordinator for the Greater Trail area, partnering with the West Kootenay Boundary Caregivers group, a United Way program.

She wants you to know that if you are an unpaid caregiver of any person over the age of 55, there is support in our community for you.

“We invite you to join our Caregiver Support Group meeting on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting Sept. 7.

“This is an informal time for participants to share some of their challenges, needs, concerns and successes with each other. Other caregivers know what you are going through.”

This comment from a participant in a local group sums up how valuable this support can be.

“At the time, our Palliative Social Worker mentioned the WKBCS (West Kootenay Boundary Caregivers) support group; I thought, oh boy, one more thing to do, therefore I resisted my involvement. However, the thought about the opportunity never went away.

“My resistance was based strongly on a lot of things, but two stand out strongly: One, caregiving has a way of making the caregiver for a spouse invisible or anonymous, and exposure to a group felt intimidating. The second was, I didn’t want my recipient of care to think or feel that she was so much of a burden that I had to join a support group.

“Fortunately, I made the call and reached out to the group leader who did an excellent job of inviting me to the group, and the community. She was convincing and persistent! I’m so glad she was because I have to say it’s the best thing that’s happened to me in a long isolated journey through caregiving.

“I’ve met some amazing caregivers, who are just like me needing an outlet to care for themselves, and to be better able to continue with caregiving their recipient. That’s just what WKBCS is doing and they’re doing it very well. I had no idea what I was in for; I felt valued, respected, and cared for and about.

“And so many other things that are too many to list in this; you’ll have to experience it to find out for yourself.”

You might be a caregiver for an adult with a chronic illness, a disability, frailty, or a palliative condition.

Everyone is welcome.

Each meeting will provide an opportunity to share as desired over coffee and tea.

There is no cost to participate.

We meet in the lounge of Trail United Church, 1300 Pine Ave. Call to register: 778.671.1017, or to get more information, email: Trail@wkbcaregiver.org.

City of TrailHealth and wellness