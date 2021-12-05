Castlegar and Trail music students recognized for achievements

Three students received Conservatory Canada Medals with the highest marks in the province

Anika Merg was awarded the Medal of Excellence for her Level 2 Contemporary Idioms Piano examination. Photo: Submitted

The week of Nov. 21-27 is the 61st anniversary of Canada Music Week. The Trail/Castlegar Registered Music Teachers’ Branch celebrated by acknowledging their students who received the highest practical and theoretical marks in their respective exams for the 2020/2021 year.

The teachers congratulate all the winners, and those who successfully completed exams in the past year.

Award winners:

The Helen Dahlstrom Practical Awards – Conservatory Canada: Level 1 Classical – Sam Carew, Nova Ellis, Tia Nicholls; Level 2 Classical– Annika Heale; Level 3 Contemporary – Natalie Nowicki; Level 4 Contemporary – Alex Heale; Level 5 Contemporary – Levi Winston; Level 7 Contemporary – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 5 – Oliver Bell; Level 8 – Jayden Peregoodoff.

The Dora Tweeddale Theory Awards – Conservatory Canada: Theory 1 – Olivia Ovington; Theory 3 – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 6 – Jonathan Gardner.

Congratulations are extended to all the winners, and for those who successfully completed exams in the past year.

READ MORE: West Kootenay student meets fundraising goal overnight, shaves head for cancer

Royal Conservatory of Music Examinations:

Practical Results:

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Oliver Bell; Honours – Bryn Basham, Grace Miller

Level 8 Piano: First Class Honours – Jayden Peregoodoff

Theoretical Results:

Level 6 Theory: First Class Honours with Distinction – Jonathan Gardner

Conservatory Canada Examinations:

Practical Results (Classical):

Grade 1 Piano: First Class Honours – Sam Carew, Nova Ellis, Tia Nicholls; Honours – Luka Medland

Grade 2 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Annika Heale

Grade 3 Piano: Honours – Kydan Medland

Grade 4 Piano: Honours – Chanah MacInnis, Raine Medland

Practical Results (Contemporary Idioms):

Level 1 Piano: Honours – Liam Ovington

Level 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Soleil Bitting, Owen Kyle, Annika Merg, Isla Stevens; Honours – Ethan Snauwaert

Level 3 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Natalie Nowicki; First Class Honours – Somayeh Nicholls; Honours – Ethan McLachlan, Alexia Popoff

Level 4 Piano: First Class Honours – Eddie Carew, Alex Heale

Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Levi Winston; Honours – Talia McFaddin, Olivia Ovington

Level 7 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; First Class Honours – Linkin Winston

Theoretical Results:

Theory 1: First Class Honours with Distinction – Talia McFaddin, Olivia Ovington; Honours – Levi Winston

Theory 2: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; Honours – Linkin Winston

Conservatory Canada Medals:

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 2 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Annika Merg (highest mark in B.C.)

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 3 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Natalie Nowicki (highest mark in B.C.)

Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 7 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Danica Grichin (highest mark in B.C.)



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayMusic