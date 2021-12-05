Castlegar and Trail music students recognized for achievements

The week of Nov. 21-27 is the 61st anniversary of Canada Music Week. The Trail/Castlegar Registered Music Teachers’ Branch celebrated by acknowledging their students who received the highest practical and theoretical marks in their respective exams for the 2020/2021 year.
The teachers congratulate all the winners, and those who successfully completed exams in the past year.
Award winners:
The Helen Dahlstrom Practical Awards – Conservatory Canada: Level 1 Classical – Sam Carew, Nova Ellis, Tia Nicholls; Level 2 Classical– Annika Heale; Level 3 Contemporary – Natalie Nowicki; Level 4 Contemporary – Alex Heale; Level 5 Contemporary – Levi Winston; Level 7 Contemporary – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 5 – Oliver Bell; Level 8 – Jayden Peregoodoff.
The Dora Tweeddale Theory Awards – Conservatory Canada: Theory 1 – Olivia Ovington; Theory 3 – Danica Gritchin; Royal Conservatory: Level 6 – Jonathan Gardner.
Royal Conservatory of Music Examinations:
Practical Results:
Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Oliver Bell; Honours – Bryn Basham, Grace Miller
Level 8 Piano: First Class Honours – Jayden Peregoodoff
Theoretical Results:
Level 6 Theory: First Class Honours with Distinction – Jonathan Gardner
Conservatory Canada Examinations:
Practical Results (Classical):
Grade 1 Piano: First Class Honours – Sam Carew, Nova Ellis, Tia Nicholls; Honours – Luka Medland
Grade 2 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Annika Heale
Grade 3 Piano: Honours – Kydan Medland
Grade 4 Piano: Honours – Chanah MacInnis, Raine Medland
Practical Results (Contemporary Idioms):
Level 1 Piano: Honours – Liam Ovington
Level 2 Piano: First Class Honours – Soleil Bitting, Owen Kyle, Annika Merg, Isla Stevens; Honours – Ethan Snauwaert
Level 3 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Natalie Nowicki; First Class Honours – Somayeh Nicholls; Honours – Ethan McLachlan, Alexia Popoff
Level 4 Piano: First Class Honours – Eddie Carew, Alex Heale
Level 5 Piano: First Class Honours – Levi Winston; Honours – Talia McFaddin, Olivia Ovington
Level 7 Piano: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; First Class Honours – Linkin Winston
Theoretical Results:
Theory 1: First Class Honours with Distinction – Talia McFaddin, Olivia Ovington; Honours – Levi Winston
Theory 2: First Class Honours with Distinction – Danica Gritchin; Honours – Linkin Winston
Conservatory Canada Medals:
Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 2 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Annika Merg (highest mark in B.C.)
Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 3 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Natalie Nowicki (highest mark in B.C.)
Conservatory Canada Medal of Excellence for Level 7 – Piano Contemporary Idioms: Danica Grichin (highest mark in B.C.)
