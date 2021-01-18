Baby Zoey with parents Kendra and Brett Uniat. Photo: Submitted

Baby Zoey with parents Kendra and Brett Uniat. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar baby with rare disorder progressing towards coming home

Fundraiser for Zoey Uniat has raised more than $50,000

A Castlegar baby with a rare genetic disorder is making progress and her family hopes to bring her home next month.

Zoey Uniat was born to Kendra (Wayling) and Brett Uniat on Thanksgiving 2020 with Congenital Central Hypoventilation Syndrome.

In addition to a number of serious health risks, the disorder causes the baby’s breathing to become too shallow, especially during sleep. This results in an excess of carbon dioxide and insufficient levels of oxygen in her blood. To provide proper ventilation, Zoey now has a tracheostomy tube. She also has a gastrostomy tube to assist with feeding during recovery and if complications with the trach tube arise.

At three months old, Zoey is still in Vancouver being treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

PREVIOUS: Fundraiser started for Castlegar baby with rare genetic disorder

Zoey’s mom reports she has begun to smile and laugh in her own way.

“She is happy and lively and full of smiles,” said Kendra in a recent Facebook post.

“We can hear little squeaks as she is able to push some air past her trach.”

According to her mom she’s grown particularly fond of Chris Stapleton’s song Starting Over, especially when her daddy plays guitar and mommy sings.

“She likes to dance while we play,” said Kendra.

Zoey has also been able to return to breastfeeding after a one-month pause due to recovery from the tracheostomy operation.

Unfortunately there is still a long way to go. Zoey needs to be ventilated 24/7. The next step is working towards having her off the humidifier for two hours at a time so the family can be somewhat mobile for walks or drives.

“If all continues to go well we are hoping to be headed home by the middle of February,” said Kendra.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support the family during this difficult time. So far it has raised over $50,000.

Kendra and Brett, along with their parents Christine (Bourchier) and Rand Wayling of Castlegar, and Heather and Ernie Uniat of Cochrane, are extremely grateful for all the love, support and donations that friends, family and anonymous donors have shared.

Donations can be made through the Help bring Zoey Uniat home GoFundMe page, or directly through e-transfer to Zoeyuniat@gmail.com.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted

Previous story
What you see …

Just Posted

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar baby with rare disorder progressing towards coming home

Fundraiser for Zoey Uniat has raised more than $50,000

Photo: Ron Wilson
Eagles line the Trail riverbank

What you see …

Photo: David Dudeck
What you see …

Share your photos with Trail Times readers at editor@trailtimes.ca

A crew of 8 regional firefighters attended a house fire in Fruitvale on Friday. Photo: Trail Times
Friday house fire in Fruitvale

Three firefighters from Station 374 Trail attended; 2 from Montrose; 3 from Fruitvale

A juvenile sturgeon in a B.C. rearing facility. The wild population in the Upper Columbia is estimated at 1,100 individuals, enhanced with roughly 5,500 hatchery fish. (file photo)
B.C.’s Upper Columbia sturgeon endure long battle with local extinction

Decades of monitoring and intervention is ongoing to save the prehistoric fish

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

sdf
2nd in-school violence incident in Mission, B.C, ends in arrest

RCMP notified of local Instagram page with videos (now deleted) showing student assaults, bullying

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) as COVID-19 positive cases rise in the Williams Lake region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

BC Emergency Health Services has sent a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to the lakecity

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake

Police say man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening

U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for U.S.

President Donald Trump won’t be there to hear it

Most Read