Castlegar Legion building boasts new mural

The Castlegar Robson Royal Canadian Legion branch has commissioned a mural for the front of their downtown building. (L-R) Artist Tyler Toews, legion vice president Dean Burdeyny, ways and means officer Bev Storvold and president Chris McBain.

A new mural graces the front of the Castlegar Robson Royal Canadian Legion building in downtown Castlegar.

The design features red poppies and a white ribbon intertwined with a cross and representations from all three branches of the Canadian military.

It’s a project that was several years in the making. The local legion’s ways and means officer Bev Storvold first suggested the idea several years ago, but it didn’t come to fruition at the time.

But Storvold didn’t give up, and eventually a Columbia Basin Trust grant was secured for the project.

“Bev was instrumental in making this happen,” said legion president Chris McBain.

West Kootenay mural artist Tyler Toews of Canadian Murals agreed to do the project.

McBain said Toews style perfectly suited the legion’s vision for the project.

The legion also wanted something that would enhance what Castlegar Sculpturewalk and Communities in Bloom were already doing in the downtown core.

The local legion has more than 230 members and many people don’t realize that 80 per cent of the money they collect through fundraisers and events stays right in the community assisting organizations and projects such as the food bank, reading programs, school breakfast programs, bursaries and Special Olympics as well as assisting veterans.

“Some people still have the misconception that the legion is just a bunch of old guys sitting around and smoking and drinking beer,” says legion vice president Dean Burdeyny. “Our legion is not about that — it is about our community and the volunteer work we do.”

The legion is once again open after having to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out their Facebook page to see the latest schedule and activities.

READ MORE: Fundraising campaign launched to purchase sculpture for Doukhobour Discovery Centre



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtcastlegarRoyal Canadian Legion