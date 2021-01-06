Castlegar woman in search of her Good Samaritan

Dawn Bradley is looking for the man who assisted her after she fell and broke her leg

Dawn Bradley is looking for her Good Samaritan.

On a cold and icy morning in early December, Bradley was walking to work along the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue when she slipped and fell. She was certain from the beginning that her leg was broken.

And that is when her Samaritan showed up. A man had been driving by in what Bradley thinks was a grey truck and saw her fall. He then turned his vehicle around, parked it and came to Bradley’s side to offer assistance.

By that time, Bradley had called 911. The man took over the call for her, speaking to emergency dispatchers on her behalf. He then continued to offer assistance and waited — not just until the ambulance arrived on the scene, but until Bradley was safely loaded and on her way to the hospital.

“It was really lovely, and really nice,” said Bradley.

The fact that he didn’t just roll down his window, but turned around and came back amazed her.

“For me, that is going above and beyond,” said Bradley.

Bradley thinks his name was Corey — but at the time she was in pain and disoriented. She guesses him to be between the ages of 30 and 50 and “big enough to offer to pick me up and carry me.”

She would really like to properly thank him for the support he offered her.

Bradley ended up with a broken tibia and fibula, resulting in several days in the hospital and surgery to insert a rod through her tibia. She has not been allowed to place any weight on the leg since the accident and is looking forward to Jan. 20 — the day she will be allowed to walk again.

Bradley and her family have only lived in Castlegar for a few months, having spent the last 16 years in the United Kingdom. This incident is just one of many that have her happy with her choice to make Castlegar home.

Bradley missed Canadian friendliness while living abroad and has felt very welcome in her new home town.

“We are finding everyone here amazingly friendly,” she said.

“This community has pulled on our heart strings.”

If “Corey” happens to read this story, send an email to editor@castlegarnews.com and we will be happy to connect you with someone who is very thankful for your kindness.

