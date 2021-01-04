A group of women wear masks to help guard them against the Spanish flu. Photo: courtesy of the University of Waterloo

A group of women wear masks to help guard them against the Spanish flu. Photo: courtesy of the University of Waterloo

Castlegar woman survives two pandemics

Molly Pacey turned 102 years old on Dec. 30, 2020.

Submitted by Diana Daghofer

Born during the Spanish flu, Castlegar resident Molly Pacey has lived to experience a second pandemic this year.

Pacey turned 102 years old on Dec. 30, 2020. She takes this sort of trial in stride, though, possibly due to her stormy entry into this world.

Molly was born at the height of the Spanish Flu, in 1918, at Victoria Private Hospital in Victoria, B.C. Her mother actually had the Spanish flu at the time of Paceys’s birth. They went together from the hospital to a sanatorium where her mom, Mary Kennedy, recovered.

Pacey’s dad worked at his own logging company at the time. During Pacey’s birth, her dad was out on the ocean in a raging snowstorm trying to gather in logs that had broken free from their boom.

Having grown up and lived most of her life in Victoria and Vancouver, Pacey has now been a resident of Castle Wood Village in Castlegar for almost 11 years.

It was a quiet birthday celebration for Pacey, with a distanced visit from her son, Don, of Rossland, to mark the occasion. Pacey also has other son who lives in the Okanagan.

Pacey has seen innumerable changes in her lifetime.

“I remember listening to the very first radio in Victoria when I was 8 or 9 years old and changing over from an ice box to a refrigerator,” said Pacey.

“I used to follow the bread man’s horse and wagon when he came around our neighbourhood.”

Pacey has stayed well, if somewhat lonely, throughout the current pandemic. She passes her time reading, playing cards and watching TV. British period pieces like Downton Abbey are among her favourites.

READ MORE: Personalized messages to Castlegar seniors from the community


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Just Posted

Single-family residential properties in Nelson rose seven per cent in value to an average of $504,000, according to BC Assessment. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Assessment: Residential property values rise across West Kootenay

Single-family homes in Slocan and Salmo saw the biggest increases

A group of women wear masks to help guard them against the Spanish flu. Photo: courtesy of the University of Waterloo
Castlegar woman survives two pandemics

Molly Pacey turned 102 years old on Dec. 30, 2020.

An artist’s conception of the improvements to the ferry terminal at Kootenay Bay. Source: Province of B.C.
Kootenay Lake ferry improvements progress

Work advances at both terminals and on the development of the new vessel

Two former Selkirk College students recently made a pitch on Dragons’ Den. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Mitchell Rosko and Steven Glass made their pitch

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

NDP leader John Horgan greets Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday in the final days of his snap election campaign, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP nets $1.5 million in taxpayer subsidies to political parties

Conservatives, Rural B.C. party join B.C. Liberals, Greens in per-vote payments

Office towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto’s financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average amount paid to the country’s top chief executives in 2019 was down from 2018, but was still more than 200 times the average worker compensation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan
Ottawa urged to ban CEO bonuses if wage subsidy paid and add top COVID tax bracket

A strong stock market recovery should mean that half of executives will see the same or higher payouts, experts say

Workers are seen at a check-in counter at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Airlines say a slew of questions remain around the federal government’s decision that requires returning passengers to first show negative results on COVID-19 tests taken abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Airlines slam ‘confusion’ new COVID-19 testing rules create for carriers, passengers

Transport Department has yet to provide a list of foreign agencies whose tests are considered acceptable

Boutique owner Dena Fyfe (inset) filed multiple complaints about maskless gatherings at the Riverside Calvary Church, which leases space in the same Langley complex where her business is located. (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley church fined second time for ignoring B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

Defiance is ‘blatantly obvious,’ says owner of neighbouring business, who filed complaints

Most Read