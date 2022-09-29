Catching Central Kootenay air

Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len VallieLen Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie
Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len VallieLen Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie
Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len VallieLen Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie

September 2022 marked the 30th year the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds has hosted events at this incredible location that is owned by the Regional District Central Kootenays (RDCK) and has been managed by the Pass Creek Regional Exhibition Society (PCRES) for the past 30 years.

PCRES has hosted a multitude of different events for the community.

The fall fair just isn’t complete without great local examples of the homegrown, homespun and hand made.

Along with arts, crafts, baking, preserving and needlecraft guests found an abundance of food venues, special events, gorgeous flowers and garden produce.

castlegarmotorcyclePhotography

Previous story
True blue beauty spotted at Beaver Creek

Just Posted

Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie
Catching Central Kootenay air

Great Blue Heron. Photo: Shay McAuley
True blue beauty spotted at Beaver Creek

Bear spray has an active ingredient derived from chili peppers. Photo: Black Press file
Trail RCMP seek witnesses in bear spray attack

Beaver Valley Nitehawks pulled off a dramatic 5-4 overtime win over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks win OT thriller over Border Bruins