Catching Central Kootenay air

Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie Len Vallie shares photos of motocross riders he took at the Pass Creek Fair this past weekend. The riders, from a Canadian company called Global FMX, travel the world with their show. Photos: Len Vallie

September 2022 marked the 30th year the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds has hosted events at this incredible location that is owned by the Regional District Central Kootenays (RDCK) and has been managed by the Pass Creek Regional Exhibition Society (PCRES) for the past 30 years.

PCRES has hosted a multitude of different events for the community.

The fall fair just isn’t complete without great local examples of the homegrown, homespun and hand made.

Along with arts, crafts, baking, preserving and needlecraft guests found an abundance of food venues, special events, gorgeous flowers and garden produce.

castlegarmotorcyclePhotography