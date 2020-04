(Photo from the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History)

Earth Day is April 22.

The Rossland museum says, “If we can’t celebrate as a community, at least get outside as a family and help out with some spring cleaning/litter cleanup around your own neighbourhood.

Pictured here is a girl, name unknown, pointing out a caterpillar infestation in 1963. If you recognize this young lady, please let the museum know.”

Local History