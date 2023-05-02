The Village of Canal Flats is increasing its ability to respond to wildfires with support from the Trust. CBT photo

CBT supports 12 projects that increase small Kootenay communities and First Nations ability to respond to wildfires

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing support for 12 projects in small communities and First Nations throughout the Kootenays. The projects will help communities take action against to reduce the threat of wildfires.

Projects involve buying portable water tanks and equipment trailers to providing specialized training and gear to wildfire-fighting crews.

“Communities are thinking ahead when it comes to adapting and preparing for a changing climate,” said Natasha Barisoff, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “As climate change makes the threat of wildfire all the more prevalent, these projects are helping Basin communities prepare well in advance to prevent fire and minimize damage, ensuring that they have the necessary resources to save properties and protect well-being.”

In the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the Beasley Fire Department will acquire wildfire equipment such as hoses, nozzles, water pups, a training tool and a porta pond. Crescent Valley will get protective woodland gear for their Fire Department, The North Shore Fire Department will be acquiring woodland personal protective equipment, drafting ponds, hoes and a wildfire equipment trailer. The Ootischenia Fire Department will receive fire equipment such as hoses, a pump, hand tools, sprinklers and a wildfire equipment trailer. They will also received wildfire suppression training. The tarry Fire Department will receive a chainsaw, ground sprinkler and hose. The RDCK itself will acquire mobile radio repeaters that can be deployed region-wide during wildfires to provide enhanced radio communications.

The Yaqan Nu?kiy First Nations will acquire a track chipper and crew member training so it can be safely used for community wildfire fuel management projects.

The Village of Valemont will acquire roof-top sprinkler kits to be used on critical infrastructure and buildings.

The Fauquier Volunteer Fire Brigade will purchase a chainsaw, generator, water pump and trailer for transporting water tanks. They will also provide first aid training to crew members. And Nakusp will acquire wildfire equipment for its Volunteer Fire Department, including water tanks, generators, radios, chainsaws and woodland protective gear, and provide wildfire suppression training to crew members.

In the East Kootenay, the Village of Canal Flats will acquire a wildfire equipment Trailer for their fire rescue team. The Village of Radium Hot Springs will be getting a trailer for the Fire Department to store and haul a wildfire equipment trailer. And the Wasa Fire Department will be acquiring wildfire equipment for their Fire Department including a generator, pump and wildland personal protective equipment.

