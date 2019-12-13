Old St. Nick had such a good time at the Trail Riverfront Centre last Christmas, that he’s coming back to town on Saturday. (Trail Times 2018 photo)

Celebrate all-things Christmas in Trail, Saturday

Open house in the afternoon, Santa Parade in Trail downtown at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s slate of Silver City celebrations is sure to get citizens in the spirit of the season.

The day of all-things Christmas will begin at 10 a.m. in the Trail United Church with 25 Kootenay vendors taking part in the Last Minute Christmas Market, featuring one-of-a-kind gifts for last minute shoppers as well as baking and other goodies.

Hosted by the incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers’ Market, the event will run until 5 p.m.

Market volunteers encourage everyone to, “Come support local, shop local for your last minute gifts and baking.”

Shoppers also have a chance to win a door prize draw for a basket filled with gifts donated by local businesses.

Admission is $2, and free for children 12 and under.

In the afternoon, activities will kickoff at the Trail library when staff host their second annual Riverfront Centre Holiday Open House.

Family-friendly fun includes a candy cane hunt from 1-4 p.m., letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit from 1-4 p.m., and a gingerbread house-making competition from 1-3 p.m. All supplies will be provided by the Trail and District Public Library, though registration is required for the gingerbread showdown.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will visit the library and take photos with the children.

As well, the library is holding “A Really Big Used Book Sale.” All books will be sold by donation, with proceeds going to help support the library.

After these events wrap up at 4 p.m., there will be a one-hour interlude for Santa to have a rest before he joins local service groups and businesses in a parade through town.

The annual Santa Parade will go through downtown Trail from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Everyone is excited to see the decorated floats and wave to Santa on the fire truck,” the city’s Andrea Jolly said.

“We want to make this a fun-filled parade for everyone, so please take a few minutes to review our public safety message and share these safety messages with your family and friends who plan to attend the parade.”

For starters, the city is asking all parade spectators to remain on the sidewalks and keep a safe distance between themselves and the parade floats and vehicles.

“Parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items,” Jolly advised.

“Adults, please supervise small children to ensure they do not rush into the parade traffic.”

She also asks spectators to be visible by wearing light-coloured clothing, something reflective, and to carry a glow stick or a safety light.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe,” Jolly said. “Let’s have a happy and safe parade and a wonderful holiday season.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trail couple helps rebuild Grand Forks

Just Posted

Christmas Bird Count in Greater Trail, Sunday

Annual event allows bird enthusiasts to tabulate the variety of species of birds in the region

Trail store encourages buying gently-used for Christmas

Zero Waste Canada estimates each Canadian tosses about 50 kgs of garbage over the holidays

Trail couple helps rebuild Grand Forks

Retired husband and wife volunteered for two weeks with Mennonite Disaster Service

Fast response buoys electric rickshaw plan for Rossland

More than half of fundraising goal met in a few days

SOWK MP unsurprised by Scheer resignation

“It’s a very tough job being a leader of a party, and we thanked him for that service,” - MP Cannings

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Most Read