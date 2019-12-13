Celebrate all-things Christmas in Trail, Saturday

Open house in the afternoon, Santa Parade in Trail downtown at 5 p.m.

Old St. Nick had such a good time at the Trail Riverfront Centre last Christmas, that he’s coming back to town on Saturday. (Trail Times 2018 photo)

Saturday’s slate of Silver City celebrations is sure to get citizens in the spirit of the season.

The day of all-things Christmas will begin at 10 a.m. in the Trail United Church with 25 Kootenay vendors taking part in the Last Minute Christmas Market, featuring one-of-a-kind gifts for last minute shoppers as well as baking and other goodies.

Hosted by the incrEDIBLE Trail Farmers’ Market, the event will run until 5 p.m.

Market volunteers encourage everyone to, “Come support local, shop local for your last minute gifts and baking.”

Shoppers also have a chance to win a door prize draw for a basket filled with gifts donated by local businesses.

Admission is $2, and free for children 12 and under.

In the afternoon, activities will kickoff at the Trail library when staff host their second annual Riverfront Centre Holiday Open House.

Family-friendly fun includes a candy cane hunt from 1-4 p.m., letter writing to Santa with Reader Rabbit from 1-4 p.m., and a gingerbread house-making competition from 1-3 p.m. All supplies will be provided by the Trail and District Public Library, though registration is required for the gingerbread showdown.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will visit the library and take photos with the children.

As well, the library is holding “A Really Big Used Book Sale.” All books will be sold by donation, with proceeds going to help support the library.

After these events wrap up at 4 p.m., there will be a one-hour interlude for Santa to have a rest before he joins local service groups and businesses in a parade through town.

The annual Santa Parade will go through downtown Trail from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Everyone is excited to see the decorated floats and wave to Santa on the fire truck,” the city’s Andrea Jolly said.

“We want to make this a fun-filled parade for everyone, so please take a few minutes to review our public safety message and share these safety messages with your family and friends who plan to attend the parade.”

For starters, the city is asking all parade spectators to remain on the sidewalks and keep a safe distance between themselves and the parade floats and vehicles.

“Parade participants, who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach the spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the items,” Jolly advised.

“Adults, please supervise small children to ensure they do not rush into the parade traffic.”

She also asks spectators to be visible by wearing light-coloured clothing, something reflective, and to carry a glow stick or a safety light.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe,” Jolly said. “Let’s have a happy and safe parade and a wonderful holiday season.”



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter