Celebrate the holidays at Taghum Hall

Submitted by Taghum Hall

Taghum Hall has a case of elves. One of the more contagious afflictions going around, these elves inflict the unsuspecting with seasonal twinkles. There are three upcoming events where twinkles will be present.

Gnomes for the Kitchen on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. with doll maker Susan Forster offers participants the opportunity to make a personal gnome just in time for Christmas.

Getting Started with Alcohol Ink with Brenda Cavalier, which runs Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. introduces participants to an exciting new medium.

These workshops are a part of Taghum Hall’s Crafts for the Kitchen series, in which talented artisans donate their time, and proceeds benefit the Hall’s kitchen renovation fund, which in turn will benefit kitchen elves and others throughout the community.

Pre-registration is required, and vaccination passports and masking are required until such time as the Covid Trolls have been vanquished. Both workshops are $30. Email taghumhall@shaw.ca to register.

A Taghum Hall Country Christmas is where things really get twinkly. On Friday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m., folks who could do with a bit of elfishness on a cold winter’s eve will find crafty folks selling their creations, delicious baking, music in the new gazebo, a kids-only market, a visit from the Big Elf himself, and a play — “The Santa Interviews” — featuring talented young thespians. Proof of vaccination is not required for this outdoor event, but masks are encouraged.

The Taghum Hall has been bringing folks together for more than 60 years. For more information please visit taghumhall.ca.