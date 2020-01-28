Celebrating 50 years with the Rotary Club of Trail

Peter Morgenthaler (left) and Forrest Drinnen, former member of Rotary Club of Trail. Photo: Scott Daniels

The Rotary Club of Trail honoured their longest standing member Peter Morgenthaler on Wednesday.

He has been a dedicated Rotarian since 1970.

“Peter has not been just a member for 50 years, but he has been an active member contributing generously with his time and money to support all causes of Rotary,” said Scott Daniels, club treasurer.

“The most dear to Peter being the fight to eradicate polio and supporting locally our Salvation Army through the club’s annual Christmas Carol Festival at the Charles Bailey Theatre.”

Locals may remember Peter as “Dr. Morgenthaler,” a veterinarian, now retired, who practiced for decades from his animal clinic located in Waneta.

“Many in our community are indebted to him for his professional services when he worked as a local veterinarian taking care of everything from cats and dogs to horses and farm animals,” said Daniels.

“Peter continues to be an asset to our community,” he added. “I think he will be soon closing in on the age of 90 in the next few years, and he continues to work behind the scenes and on the stage for the annual Christmas Carol festival, a festival that raises approximately $3,000 to $5,000 annually for the Salvation Army.”

The Rotary Club of Trail always welcomes new members.

“For a small club, the opportunity for impact locally and internationally is huge,” said Daniels.

The Rotary Club of Trail was founded in 1927. The first fundraiser held by the Trail members that year was a “Grand Carnival.” Money raised went to children crippled by polio.

The Rotary Club of Trail is now just one of more than 35,000 clubs worldwide that 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians, have joined.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all people.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Trail, visit their website at www.trailrotary.com.



