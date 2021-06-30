Check out Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturday

Enjoy a stroll along the Esplanade and visit the most incredible farmers market in the Kootenays

Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Esplanade in Trail.

Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market is back on the Esplanade on Saturday, July 3 with an expanded line up of vendors and featured guests.

Take a stroll along the riverfront and check out the market where you can find locally harvested fresh fruit and vegetables, delicious baked goods, homemade sausage and meats, arts and crafts, and much, much more.

A common theme for this week’s market is Garlic Scapes. The short-lived garlic scape season is here and visitors can pick up a bushel of scapes at the market.

For those who don’t know, garlic scapes are the long stems that grow from the top of the hardneck garlic bulb. Up until recently, these stems were simply considered by-products of garlic farming.

Garlic scapes are becoming a delicacy, and more and more common at farmers’ markets around the country. This is because farmers need to harvest the garlic scapes early, so that the plant can direct its energy towards growing the bulb, which will then be harvested in late summer.

If you see something that looks like a super-long, curly, green bean with a tapering tip, you’re probably looking at garlic scapes.

Garlic scapes do have a garlicky flavor, yet, it’s much more muted than that of the bulbs. It often has a grassy flavor to it as well, similar to scallions. Once cooked, their texture is surprisingly dense and meaty.

Pick up a recipe at the Market or go to Trails IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market’s Facebook page, where you’ll find recipes, and information on the vendors.

This week’s market will also have a fascinating feature for youngsters as the Trail and District Public Library will roll out its 3-D printer. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Library will demonstrate what the 3-D printer can do, creating items related to the Farmers Market. Any ideas??

Also, the Kootenay Teen Chef Club (KTCC) is back and will be shopping for fresh goods to make a meal “All about Dad”.

Market goers can also show their support by donating toward the Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program made possible by the Trail United Church Food Bank and Rossland Food Bank.

The market is ramping up its efforts to promote local farmers, agriculture, art and culture through social media, and will release its first video on its Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers Market Facebook page very soon.

The July 3 Farmers Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Esplanade.

If you would like to join the market, email trailsincrediblefarmersmarket@gmail.com or call Gina at 250-231-8671.



