Christina Lake launches fire engine on pontoons

The new boat was made possible through strong community efforts

Fundraising by the community resulted in a new firefighting boat for the Christina Lake fire department. (RDKB photo)

Christina Lake Fire Rescue crews started the weekend with an official launch of the department’s new fire boat – or fire engine on pontoons – christened “Marine Engine 361.”

The boat is 30-feet long with 151 hp Merc, side thrusters and 630 gpm pumping capacity, plus a water cannon and two hose attachments.

This new boat resulted from a community effort that happened, in large part, thanks to the Christina Lake Firefighter Society, Area C/Christina Lake Director Grace McGregor, Chief Joe Geary and his fire rescue crew, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary tweeted Friday.

“And a huge thanks to Ross Glanville for his generous donation that covered two thirds of the cost of this beautiful 30K fire rescue boat that will help keep Christina Lake residents and visitors safe for years to come.”

To view the launch video, visit YouTube and type Regional District of Kootenay Boundary in the search bar.

