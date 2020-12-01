L-R: Keith DeWitt from RE/MAX All Pro Realty unloads gifts delivered by Nylan Lafreniere and Chris Walker from Local 480. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Christmas spirit is alive and well in Trail

Giving in the time of Covid is still going strong, it’s just carried out differently

Even though Santa’s helpers must stay far behind the holiday scene this year – masked and six feet apart – that doesn’t mean they aren’t working together like always, gathering toys and other goodies for dozens of local families needing a helping hand this Christmas.

In past seasons, elves from RE/MAX All Pro Realty have been out and about collecting toys and monetary donations during popular holiday events like Santa Claus parades, and in packed arenas for Trail Smoke Eater and Beaver Valley Nitehawk games.

The pandemic may have nixed all these community get-togethers, but it certainly hasn’t nixed the spirit of giving.

To help fill Christmas stockings this time around, the realtors are asking the community to come to them.

Donations of toys and gifts can be dropped off weekdays at RE/MAX offices in Rossland and/or Trail until Dec. 18.

“Or you can contact us and we can arrange to pick up gifts from you if that is more convenient,” said realtor Keith DeWitt. “We will take financial donations as well, and will use the money to purchase gifts or donate it directly to the Salvation Army or United Way. The Salvation Army supports families throughout the entire community and the United Way (Trail and District) and took over the Fruitvale Community Chest last year.”

In downtown Trail, proverbial goodwill was on quiet display last week when Local 480 delivered a truck full of toys, new sneakers, clothing and other gifts to help boost the RE/MAX toy drive, now in its fifth year.

Sr

Besides delivering more than $2,000 in tidings to the toy drive, Local 480 is spreading Christmas cheer for all ages this season, albeit by modified means.

Union president Chris Walker says the membership voted to give back to the community in a number of different ways, such as delivering nearly 400 tins of cookies to residents living in care homes, in lieu of a Christmas dinner held annually in the Trail Memorial Centre.

The union has also donated $1,500 to “Adopt a Senior,” a program wherein seniors living in local care homes are gifted presents for Christmas, and they’ve contributed $1,000 to “Adopt a Family,” to assist families in need with groceries for Christmas.

Sr

These are just a few causes that Local 480 is supporting this season, there are too many to mention in one story.

“We also wanted to thank all the people that work so hard to make all these organizations so successful,” said Walker. “It is our community taking care of each other, and I am proud to have the opportunity to be the president to represent Local 480 and all the good our membership does in the community.”

