Christmas Toy Drive in Trail lights up the season

Submitted photo (Submitted photo)

Re/Max All Pro Realty in Trail is in the midst of its fourth annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The local business collects toys and gifts for kids of all ages then distributes them to the Salvation Army, United Way, each of the schools, and local families in need.

There are still opportunities to donate to this cause.

Donation collectors will be set up on Dec. 6 at the Beaver Valley Nitehawks game and Dec. 13 at the Trail Smoke Eaters game, which is also the Teddy Bear Toss night.

Fans are encouraged to bring a toy or gift to the game to donate, and they will be entered into a draw for prizes.



