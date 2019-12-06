Re/Max All Pro Realty in Trail is in the midst of its fourth annual Christmas Toy Drive. The local business collects toys and gifts for kids of all ages then distributes them to the Salvation Army, United Way, each of the schools and various families in need locally. There are still opportunities to donate to this cause. Donation collectors will be set up on Dec. 6 at the Beaver Valley Nitehawks game and Dec. 13 at the Trail Smoke Eaters game, which is also the Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans are encouraged to bring a toy or gift to the game to donate, and they will be entered into a draw for prizes. Submitted photo (Submitted photo)

Christmas Toy Drive in Trail lights up the season

Opportunities to donate to the cause before Christmas

Re/Max All Pro Realty in Trail is in the midst of its fourth annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The local business collects toys and gifts for kids of all ages then distributes them to the Salvation Army, United Way, each of the schools, and local families in need.

There are still opportunities to donate to this cause.

Donation collectors will be set up on Dec. 6 at the Beaver Valley Nitehawks game and Dec. 13 at the Trail Smoke Eaters game, which is also the Teddy Bear Toss night.

Fans are encouraged to bring a toy or gift to the game to donate, and they will be entered into a draw for prizes.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spreading Silver City cheer at the Christmas kettles

Just Posted

Trail RCMP step up enforcement for Winter CounterAttack

Dec. 6 is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Christmas Toy Drive in Trail lights up the season

Opportunities to donate to the cause before Christmas

Spreading Silver City cheer at the Christmas kettles

Last year the Trail Salvation Army Church distributed 283 Christmas hampers

Kootenay nurses work for well-being in Guatemala community

Bien Estar is an offshoot of the annual Selkirk College nursing student trips to Guatemala

Rapping mom busts rhymes for Castlegar rec centre kid’s drop-in

Funny video with important message about importance of service

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Most Read