(St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Facebook page)

Church bells ringing in Trail

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is ringing their bell nightly until this pandemic ends

If you hear church bells tolling every night at 7 p.m. in the vicinity of downtown Trail, and are wondering where the sounds are coming from, then look no further than St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.

Every night for about one minute, in support of frontline workers, the parish decided to ring the church bell.

This started on April 1, and will continue until the pandemic ends.

Members of the congregation are taking turns ringing the bell each night. After this ordeal is over, parishioners plan to all gather in the church bell tower one last time and each will take a turn ringing the bell.

Neighbourhoods through the city have been making noise by banging pots and cheering nightly at 7 p.m. in solidarity with frontline workers. As well, more homes than not are now displaying hearts and uplifting message in front windows.


Coronavirus

Group rallies to clean up Pend d’Oreille and Casino RV fires

