CIBC Foundation donates $10,000 to cancer care at Trail hospital

A colonoscope is used in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions in the colon, including cancer

“Thanks to our friends at the CIBC Foundation and their commitment to a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis, we’re proud to announce their $10,000 donation to help purchase a colonoscope, used in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions in the colon, including cancer,” says Lisa Pasin, executive director, KBRH Health Foundation.

“One in six British Columbians are diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer and we greatly appreciate CIBC’s contribution to cancer screening, detection and treatment at KBRH.”

