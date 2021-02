Funding will help purchase new diagnostic imaging equipment

CIBC Trail representatives Alison Varga, Banking Centre Leader (left) and Dallas Wydja, Customer Service Representative, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

CIBC has donated $10,000 to improve care of cancer patients at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

These funds will purchase equipment for the Diagnostic Imaging Department, which will advance cancer screenings including bone cancer diagnostics.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital