Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition moves to mall for two days

~ Submitted to Black Press by Danielle Peet, Team Leader for Cinderella’s Closet: Trail Edition ~

~ Event dates and times at Waneta Plaza (Trail):

• Friday, February 15th 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, February 16th 9: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You may be surprised to hear that in 2015 it was found that 1 in 5 students in BC are living below the poverty line.

This means that in just the City of Trail alone, 170 students out of 850 between the ages of 10 and 19 are poor. These numbers are heartbreaking and with graduation and prom fast approaching there are a number of graduates and parents fearing how they will come up with enough to cover the costs of such a memorable occasion.

We at Cinderella’s Closet: Trail Edition are out to alleviate some of these stressors for families of the Greater Trail Area! Throughout the year we gather new and used gowns through donations and host an annual event where girls in the area can come and purchase these gowns at prices between $10 – $200. This year we have decided to extend our event to allow more graduates, as well as pageant participants, local brides and bridesmaids and anyone looking for a gown for their next social event, to shop our selection and give back at the same time.

On Friday, our event includes; connection opportunities with local vendors, door prizes, refreshments and goodies and a fashion show featuring some of the gorgeous gowns available and all stock available for purchase. It is a great evening of fun for graduates and their parents, as well as, community members.

Saturday’s event will see our “pop up shop” open for the full day so guests can come in and shop during their convenience. The proceeds of this weekend event all go back into the community via a donation to a local non-profit or project as well as through our “Sponsorship” Program.

The Cinderella’s Closet “Sponsorship” is one of the greatest parts of this project.

With the proceeds we raise at the event we sponsor needing and deserving girls in the community with a complete custom prom package. This can include; a gown, accessories, hair and makeup or pampering time, transportation, florals and a care package filled with beauty products and extras.

Often this is the first time that these girls have been pampered and this can be a great boost in self confidence for them. Sponsored girls are nominated by friends, parents, school counsellors and other members of the community. Some of the examples of situations sponsored students may be facing include: being the prime caretaker for parents or siblings; teen mothers; homes in which they face neglect, abuse or violence; immigrants to Canada or area; are chronically ill or have a disability; and those who are bullied, harassed or struggle in school with peers.

Others are nominated because of their hearts and determination; they went above and beyond to help others, volunteer a lot of their time, conquered a academic challenge, received acceptance to a prestigious program or school.

All nominations are kept confidential between the Executive Team and Approved Sponsorship Candidates are contacted privately and scheduled for package acceptance.

To contact Danielle Peet email info@wildsmileevents.com