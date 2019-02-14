Danielle Peet began organizing the event in 2018. (Trail Times file photo)

Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition moves to mall for two days

The event will run in the Waneta Mall on Friday and Saturday

~ Submitted to Black Press by Danielle Peet, Team Leader for Cinderella’s Closet: Trail Edition ~

~ Event dates and times at Waneta Plaza (Trail):

• Friday, February 15th 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, February 16th 9: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You may be surprised to hear that in 2015 it was found that 1 in 5 students in BC are living below the poverty line.

This means that in just the City of Trail alone, 170 students out of 850 between the ages of 10 and 19 are poor. These numbers are heartbreaking and with graduation and prom fast approaching there are a number of graduates and parents fearing how they will come up with enough to cover the costs of such a memorable occasion.

We at Cinderella’s Closet: Trail Edition are out to alleviate some of these stressors for families of the Greater Trail Area! Throughout the year we gather new and used gowns through donations and host an annual event where girls in the area can come and purchase these gowns at prices between $10 – $200. This year we have decided to extend our event to allow more graduates, as well as pageant participants, local brides and bridesmaids and anyone looking for a gown for their next social event, to shop our selection and give back at the same time.

On Friday, our event includes; connection opportunities with local vendors, door prizes, refreshments and goodies and a fashion show featuring some of the gorgeous gowns available and all stock available for purchase. It is a great evening of fun for graduates and their parents, as well as, community members.

Saturday’s event will see our “pop up shop” open for the full day so guests can come in and shop during their convenience. The proceeds of this weekend event all go back into the community via a donation to a local non-profit or project as well as through our “Sponsorship” Program.

The Cinderella’s Closet “Sponsorship” is one of the greatest parts of this project.

With the proceeds we raise at the event we sponsor needing and deserving girls in the community with a complete custom prom package. This can include; a gown, accessories, hair and makeup or pampering time, transportation, florals and a care package filled with beauty products and extras.

Often this is the first time that these girls have been pampered and this can be a great boost in self confidence for them. Sponsored girls are nominated by friends, parents, school counsellors and other members of the community. Some of the examples of situations sponsored students may be facing include: being the prime caretaker for parents or siblings; teen mothers; homes in which they face neglect, abuse or violence; immigrants to Canada or area; are chronically ill or have a disability; and those who are bullied, harassed or struggle in school with peers.

Others are nominated because of their hearts and determination; they went above and beyond to help others, volunteer a lot of their time, conquered a academic challenge, received acceptance to a prestigious program or school.

All nominations are kept confidential between the Executive Team and Approved Sponsorship Candidates are contacted privately and scheduled for package acceptance.

To contact Danielle Peet email info@wildsmileevents.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition moves to mall for two days

The event will run in the Waneta Mall on Friday and Saturday

Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Melody Diachun & her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert

The precious gift of sight

Letter to the Editor from Rubenoff Johnson of Nelson

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

Ducks shut down Canucks 1-0 in Murray’s coaching debut

Vancouver has dropped four straight road games

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge

Province argues its constitutional challenge of a federal carbon levy is about divisions of power

B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Donors who tested positive for the drug increased by nearly a quarter in 2018

Eighth annual Moose Hide Campaign marches through Victoria

This year’s event kicks off a new education initiative with videos and lesson plans for students

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Most Read