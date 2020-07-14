City of Rossland cancels first open-air bazaar event

The city said the event was cancelled due to low participation.

The open-air bazaar’s first event has been cancelled. Photo: Angie Mindus

The first open-air bazaar event scheduled to take place in Rossland on Wednesday, July 15 has been cancelled due to low participation.

The city was originally going to host the event to help local businesses sell their products to the public.

“We were disapointed with the outcome. We just didn’t get enough people to sign up who wanted to do it,” said mayor Kathy Moore.

“This is something we’re trying to do to benefit the local business community. We’re still offering it as an event opportunity but we’ll see if anyone takes us up on it.”

City recreation manager Kristi Calder said the three remaining open-air bazaar events are still scheduled to take place on July 29, August 12 and 26.

The events will take place along Spokane Street at Esling Park and the city is offering to lend out tables to vendors if needed.

The city normally has a weekly Mountain Farmers Market that takes place in the summer, however it couldn’t be held this year due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Interested vendors can sign up for the remaining open-air bazaar events on the city’s website.

