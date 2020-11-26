Ice slides are one thing that could occur in Rossland this winter. File photo

City of Rossland plans to hold scaled-back winter events

Small portions of Rossland Winter Carnival, Rekindle the Spirit events to occur for public

Rossland city council has given staff permission to allocate some of their funds to hold scaled-back Rossland Winter Carnival and Rekindle the Spirit of Christmas events this winter.

While the events were expected to be held in either Dec. 2020 or Jan. 2021, they had to be cancelled due to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff are looking at a variety of ways they could hold the events this winter.

“We will be taking some of the money we usually allocate for supporting those events and try to make something festive for those two months,” said Moore.

“That could include hiring a person to make ice sculptures downtown during the Christmas season or have ice slides spaced out for the kids. Staff could also potentially hold an online contest so people still have something fun to do.”

According to an online report by the city’s manager of recreation Kristi Calder, tree lighting, downtown pole decorations, Santa viewing and luge races are other events that could potentially occur.

Staff will come up with some ideas and present them to council at an upcoming meeting.

The city plans to continue supporting Winter Carnival and Rekindle the Spirit in future years.

Most Read