Chris Siddaway, past-president of the RFABC, presents the Harry Atkinson Memorial Trophy to City of Trail employee Travis Drake.

City of Trail employee recognized

Travis Drake presented with award from Recreatonal Facilities Association of B.C.

The City of Trail has been honoured for its facilities, its designs and now its staff.

Travis Drake, a recreation facilities attendant with the City of Trail’s Parks & Recreation Department, was recently recognized by the Recreational Facilities Association of B.C. (RFABC).

Drake was presented with the Harry Atkinson Memorial Award, which goes to a deserving full-time employee at a recreational facility in B.C.

Drake, who is in his eighth year with the city staff, was nominated thanks to his work ethic, demeanour and professionalism while working at the Trail Memorial Centre.

“Travis’ father drove the Zamboni, and Travis continues that tradition while driving for almost every Trail Smoke Eaters hockey game,” said his nomination letter.

“If he’s not working, you can find him in the seats cheering on the team or playing in the men’s hockey league. The entire town knows Travis, who is always polite, always happy, and never too busy to say hello or lend a hand.”

He has also completed Refrigeration Operator certification through the RFABC.

“By May of this year, Travis will have completed every course that is offered by the Association,” said the RFABC press release.

